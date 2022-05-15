NIA says forensic probe continuing in bus fire that killed 4

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify reasons for the cause of a fire in a bus here that charred four passengers to death and left 24 injured. NIA’s tweet came after an unknown terror outfit claimed responsibility for the bus mishap on Friday when the vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Katra that is base town of Vaishnodevi pilgrimage.

Certain news reports claimed it to be a terror related incident.

The central investigation agency said; “NIA has extended all requisite assistance to JK Police in the investigation of the case of passenger bus catching fire near Katra on Friday. Detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reasons for the cause of fire”.

The J&K Police initially ruled out terror angle in the bus fire. However, they are waiting for the forensic report to reach any conclusion.

A team of NIA also visited the spot on Saturday and collected samples from the bus and area where the incident occurred.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh had said that the fire started from the engine area of the bus.

However, an unknown terror outfit, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed responsibility for the bus mishap.

The outfit also claimed responsibility for recent bomb attacks in Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri districts