Man held with heroin valued at Rs 5.3 cr at Bengaluru airport

A man was nabbed at Bengaluru airport and heroin valued at Rs 5.3 crore recovered from his possession, a customs official said on Wednesday.

On the basis of specific intelligence inputs, the officers of Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate intercepted a Courier shipment from Dubai on January 22.

“This shipment was declared as documents in a bag. But we found it suspicious. We examined the whole bag. Examination of the shipment revealed the concealment of a powdery substance in a folder,” the official said.

As per the preliminary report from the trace detector, the said substance was detected as heroin, he added.

754 grams of the said concealed substance, valued at 5.3 crore INR in the international market, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Further, the importer of the said consignment was arrested with the help of the officers of Bengaluru City Customs (Preventive).

He was then taken to a government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical check up. After getting his Covid report he was taken to a court and produced before the concerned magistrate.

On the officials’ request, the court sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

The official said that further investigation in the matter is underway.