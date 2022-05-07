Maharashtra  ‘conquers’ Omicron, no cases for past 60 days

In a relief of sorts, Maharashtra has not recorded a single case of the ‘Omicron’ variant, for the past two months, though Covid-19 infections are again rising gradually, health officials said.

On March 6, the state had reported the last 61 Omicron cases – nearly three months after the first one was confirmed on December 4, 2021, sending shockwaves among the health circles.

The first victim was a 33-year-old marine engineer of Thane, who came to Mumbai on November 23 from South Africa via New Delhi, and tested positive on November 27, while his Omicron positive report came on December 4.

He was admitted to a hospital in Kalyan-Dombivali and discharged after 11 days of treatment for Omicron.

Since then, the state continued to notch regular incidence of Omicron cases with the final tally standing at 5,726, the highest in India.