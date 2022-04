Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, has been admitted to the Medanta hospital following kidney infection, his deputy Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said on Sunday.

Kamal Nayan Das told reporters that the senior seer was experiencing difficulty in passing urine and had been brought to Lucknow for treatment.

He said that there were no other complications and the Mahant was otherwise fine.