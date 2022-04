Large number of Kashmiri Pandits participated in the procession that passed through the city streets in Srinagar . A Ramnavami was celebrated in Srinagar by the devotees here. A procession was taken out that passed through the the clock tower near Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Ramnavmi is being celebrated across the country today. This is also the last day of Navaratra. People in large number prayed in the temples.