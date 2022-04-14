Justice, equal benefits to last man in row is vision of Govt: Rijiju

He made these remarks while inaugurating the Mega Legal Services and Awareness Camp organised by District Legal Services Authority and J&K Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority in collaboration with District Administration at Khunmoh in Srinagar. The camp was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Union Minister who was chief guest on the occasion said that the government is obligated to provide justice to all sections of the society and said that J&K Legal Services Authority is doing a commendable job in this regard.

Union Minister urged all the public authorities and institutions to connect with the marginalized and targeted sections of the society living below the line of poverty so as to provide different social welfare and poverty alleviation schemes being provided by the Central and UT Government.

The Minister complimented the efforts of UT administration and J&K Legal Services Authority for providing hassle free and unrestrictive services to the people and added that the Union Government and the UT administration is duty bound to provide justice to various sections of the society.

Rijiju stressed for making every endeavor and effort to make availability of ‘Justice for all’ a reality as per the mandate of the Constitution. The minister said that access to justice is important for ensuring the protection of rights of the citizens under various enactments and social welfare schemes. He further said that the government is regularly monitoring the implementation of the social services and welfare schemes being provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground level.

Calling for coordinated and collaborative efforts, he said that implementation of the justice system will be effective if we work as a team to ensure that no one is left behind and every person is taken along in the path of progress and justice.

The Union Minister paid floral tribute to the portrait of Dr. B. R Ambedkar and inspected 25 stalls showcased by various government departments and banks. During the camp, 711 people were imparted benefits under different schemes of the Central Government and the Government of J&K.