JJM: Central grant of Rs 831 cr released to Odisha

A Central grant of Rs 831 crore was released to Odisha under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on Friday, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said here.

Odisha plans to become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ state in 2024. Out of 85.67 lakh rural households in the state, 35.37 lakh (41.28 per cent) households have tap water supply in their homes. Water supply work is in full swing to make provision of tap water supply in villages.

Provision has been made for ensuring 100 per cent tap water connectivity to all rural households, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to make provision of tap water connection in every rural household across the country under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

There is a massive increase in budgetary allocation to Rs 3,323.42 crore in 2021-22, from Rs 812.15 crore in the preceding year for Odisha.