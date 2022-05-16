Inter-state gang of bike lifter busted, 2 held, 22 motorcycles recovered

Haryana Police has busted a gang of inter-state bike lifters in Ambala district and recovered 22 stolen motorcycles from their possession. Two accused were arrested in this connection.

Giving this information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the gang was active in Haryana’s Ambala and Punjab.

The bikes recovered from the possession of the miscreants were stolen from Ambala and the areas of Punjab adjoining Ambala like Lalru, Derabasi Mohali, Handesara etc.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had stolen 28 motorcycles from different places in Ambala and Punjab. Of which 22 bikes have been recovered.

With their arrest, at least nine cases of bike thefts in Ambala were solved and in further probe, more of their aides could be arrested, the spokesperson said.

The police team based on inputs has arrested the accused identified as Thakur Kapoor, a resident of Durga Nagar Ambala presently living in Baldevnagar and Gurpreet Singh aka Guri of village Mandaur. A case in this regard has been registered and further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.