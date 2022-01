The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday diffused improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a combing operation in Ghanabeda forest area in Malkangiri district on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The explosives were diffused by the bomb disposal squad of the BSF’ 09 Battalion.

It has been found to be handiwork of red rebels targeting the troops’ movement in the interior areas.

No collateral damage was done during the act of diffusing the IEDs.