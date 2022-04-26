HP signs agreement for ropeway projects in four districts

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of ropeways as an innovative transport solution in the state.

The MoU was signed between National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML) and Ropeways and HP Rapid Transport System Development Corporation Ltd (RTDC) for development of ropeways in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at New Delhi today.

The chief Minister said that initial possibilities will be explored to prepare a feasibility report of seven ropeway projects in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmour and Bilaspur districts at an estimated cost of Rs. 2264 crore.

The hief Minister also apprised the Union Minister about the immediate need for maintenance of important stretches on Shimla-Mataur road, Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi road and Chakki-Mandi-Manali road.

He also urged for expediting notification of nine high priority roads list submitted to the Ministry by the state government. He also requested to expedite approvals for DPRs pending with the Ministry so that they can be awarded at the earliest.

State Power Minister Sukh Ram also took up the issue of improper drainage system and inconvenience caused to the public on Paonta Lal Dhang Rajban Shillai Rohru road.

The Union Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh gave valuable inputs during the discussion.

The Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen V K Singh was also present in the meeting.