Haryana set to open over 100 additional community kitchens to provide food at Rs 10

To provide affordable food to farmers and labourers for Rs 10, the Haryana government intends to open new community kitchens at more than 100 places in the state in addition to 50 already being run for the purpose.

Chairing a meeting regarding community kitchens being run in Haryana, the chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said at present community kitchens are being run by various departments of the Haryana government at 50 places in the state which are proving to be a boon for the poor and needy persons.

While the state’s first such kitchen Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteen was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the Covid-19 pandemic in Karnal, the government has now planned to open such kitchens at more than 100 places in the state.

Through these kitchens, people are getting food at affordable rates and it is the result of the tireless efforts of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal-led government that not a single case of death due to hunger has been reported in Haryana, an official spokesperson said.

The chief secretary was apprised that at present such canteens are being run by the labour department at nine places, where workers are getting nutritious food for just Rs 10. Now the department has decided to open these canteens at 100 more places. About 50 such canteens are expected to start in the next three months.

Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board is also running Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteens at 23 places. While seeing the success of these canteens and understanding the need of the people, the Board has decided to open such canteens at 25 more places, which will start in the next six months. Besides this, three affordable canteens are also being run by the urban local bodies department.

It was informed in the meeting that free food is being provided by the Health Department to the patients and their families in 14 civil hospitals with the help of various NGOs. Besides this, approval has been given to provide free food in six more districts in this way in hospitals and soon patients and their families will get free food in these hospitals too.