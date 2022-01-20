Haryana: Couple held with 501 gram heroin in Ambala

Haryana Police has arrested a couple from Ambala district and seized 501 grams of heroin worth crores of rupees from their possession.

Sharing the details on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused were identified as Akbar alias Anna and his wife Kanchan, both residents of Ambala Cantt. The crackdown was made by a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team established a naka near football chowk in Ambala Cantt and stopped a car bearing Haryana registration number for checking. During checking, the police team recovered 501-gram heroin from the possession of Akbar.

A case was filed against the duo in this regard under the NDPS Act with Ambala Cantt Police station. Both were presented in the court which remanded them to seven days’ police custody, the spokesperson said.