Haryana Cabinet : Outperforming cops to get 3 Police Awards

Haryana government on Tuesday accorded approval to a proposal for introducing three state police awards to reward outstanding detection, investigation, bravery and outstanding performance of administrative duties by Haryana Police personnel.

As per the proposal approved by the state Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, these three awards will include CM’s Medal for Bravery, HM’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation and Haryana Police Uttam Seva Padak.

The officers and officials who are conferred these medals will be recognized with a medal along with colour display above the left pocket on the uniform, a certificate, scroll signed by the CM and home minister with a one-time cash reward of Rs 21,000. Six months extension in service after retirement for Group B and C police officials (if they are not availing of any other extension in service) will also be given to such personnel.

The Cabinet also decided to extend benefits to the sportspersons playing in various sports like boxing, wrestling, weight lifting etc, irrespective of their weight category. The decision will greatly benefit the players in terms of getting jobs, gradation certificates, cash awards, honorarium and scholarships given to sportspersons as per the state policy.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to a proposal regarding exemptions in liability from paying of motor vehicle tax to educational institution buses of National Capital Region States other than Haryana including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi while entering and operating in Haryana as per Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement. This will facilitate the seamless operation of educational institution buses of other NCR States in Haryana. At present, motor vehicles registered in states other than Haryana are required to pay motor vehicle tax while entering and operating in the State of Haryana at the specified rates.

Haryana Cabinet has also approved the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2022 to put in place the system of assigning of preferential marks to non-transport vehicles through e-auction.

With its implementation the assigning of preferential marks to the general public will be done in a transparent manner. Moreover, it will also enhance state exchequers in terms of fees and revenue to be paid by vehicle owners of non-transport vehicles for getting the preferential registration marks online.