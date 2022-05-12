UP govt to celebrate ‘Amrut Yoga’ month

Uttar Pradesh plans to link at least 7.5 crore people with yoga to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The period from May 21 to June 21 will be celebrated as ‘Amrut Yoga’ month.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra, the International Yoga Day will be celebrated on a grand scale.

Mishra has directed all District Magistrates to prepare a micro plan to achieve the target of linking 7.5 crore people and make it available to the Ayush department.

Efforts should be made to set a world record on June 21.

However, plans are afoot to hold yoga programmes at the Ganga ghats on the occasion of World Yoga Day on June 21.

Cities along the Ganga river will hold such programmes on the river banks.

Kanpur District Magistrate, Neha Sharma has already directed all the departments and their heads to ensure compliance of directives issued for the Yoga Day to be held on June 21 and submit their work plan.

All heads of the government departments would also perform yoga exercises with the people on June 21. A pledge will be taken on the occasion to keep the Ganga river clean, she said.

The Yogi Adityanath government in its second term wants to give a major boost to the health sector with focus on natural ways of healing.

Yoga forms the cornerstone of natural healing and the government wants to take it to the next level this time.