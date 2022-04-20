Demolition of India’s constitutional values: Rahul

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of undermining constitutional authorities after it failed to immediately follow the Supreme Court’s order of a status quo on the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said its demolition of Constitutional values and shared picture of preamble which is threatened by a bulldozer.

“This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier Congress leaders had termed it “brazen contempt” and a very dangerous precedent of defiance by the civic agency and Delhi police.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Wednesday again mentioned the Jahangirpuri demolition matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, saying despite the top court’s order, the municipal corporation had not stopped the demolition drive.

Dave said the top court in the morning ordered status quo on the demolition, yet the municipal corporation did not stop the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri.

He urged the top court to ask the secretary general to communicate the court’s order to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Mayor NDMC, and Commissioner of Delhi Police.

“Once it’s widely reported in the media, this is not appropriate…,” said Dave.

The Chief Justice then asked the registry to communicate the court’s status quo order on the demolition drive to the respondents in the matter — NDMC Commissioner, Mayor and Delhi Police Commissioner.