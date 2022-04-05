Delhi Jal Board withdraws short leave to Muslim employees during Ramzaan

Delhi Jal Board has withdrawn its circular dated 5th April 2022 for short leave to all its Muslim Employees during the days of Ramzaan issued earlier.

Delhi Jal Board is an agency that supplies water to most of the National Capital Territory region. It is under the ambit of the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi government. On Monday the Delhi Jal Board had announced that Muslim employees would be granted a daily leave of 2 hours during the month of Ramzaan.

In the earlier circular, the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Jal Board Virender Singh had stated, “The Competent Authority has accorded approval… to allow short leave (approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during from 03/04/2022 to 02/05/2022.”

Some right-wing organizations had taken exception to this saying that there was no announcement made from the Delhi government department for the extension of any such concession to the Hindus during their fasting in Navratri. The 9 days of the Navratri fast, which started on the 2nd of April, will continue till the 10th of April 2022.

Meanwhile the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Mukkesh Suryaan has ordered the closure of meat shops in South Delhi during Navratri.

In an order dated April 4, South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan has said, “During the auspicious period of Navratri, devotees to Goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstaining from the use of non-veg food items, alcohol, and also certain spices.”

In the letter, the Suryaan observes that while during the nine days, people go to temples to pay their respect to the Goddess Durga, the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes people uncomfortable.

“Their religious belief and sentiments are also affected when they come across meat shops or when they have to bear with the foul smell of the meat on their way to offer their daily prayers to the Goddess. Moreover, some meat shops dump waste in gutters or beside the road, which the stray dogs feed on. It is not only unhygienic but also an appalling sight for passersby,” adds the Suryaan letter.