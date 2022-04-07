Delhi govt assures help for Kondli mishap victims

The Delhi Government has stepped in with immediate help for victims of Kondli STP mishap. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the homes of the victims of the Kondli STP accident on Thursday.

The victim Yashdev was a resident of Biharipur, Delhi and Nitesh belonged to Bulandshahr. He met with the families and talked to them at length as he expressed his sorrow at the incident.

Sisodia assured the families of all possible support from the Delhi Government and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each to them as well as assured them of a job in the Delhi Jal Board to their next-of-kin.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, “The void left behind in the families of Nitesh and Yashdev cannot be filled up by any compensation amount but the government will do everything to support their families. We will provide jobs to a member in each family in order to help them regain the track of their lives.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed me to personally meet with the families of the victims and asked me to ensure that they should not face any problem in getting the compensation.”

Sisodia added, “The death of the victims is a very painful incident. The government is getting the whole Kondli STP accident investigated. Strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

The Delhi Government has made very stringent rules and regulations for cleaning of sewers, but sometimes contractors violate the rules and take the labourers into the sewer without following the safety guidelines. The Delhi Government will make sure that no such incident is repeated in future.”