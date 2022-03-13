Dalai Lama condoles the demise of Australian senator 

Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday condoled the demise of Australian Senator Kimberley Kitching who passed away on 10 March 2022 at the age of 52.

Kitching was a noted supporter of the Tibetan people’s freedom struggle in the Australian Parliament.

In a message Dalai Lama said, “I was saddened to learn about the sudden passing of your wife and our good friend Senator Kimberley J E Kitching. I pray for her and offer my condolences to you and other members of the family.

Senator Kitching was a steadfast supporter and a friend of the Tibetan people. As you know, I had the opportunity to meet her when she visited Dharamshala in 2017 with a delegation of Australian Parliamentarians,” Dalai Lama wrote in a letter to Senator Kitching’s husband Andrew Landeryou.