CP Delhi inaugurates community education centre in Bindapur Police station

Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi inaugurated the modern Community Education Centre in the premises of PS Bindapur, today.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP, Delhi appreciated the vision of Sangam Education Trust for rehabilitation of juveniles, addicts, school dropouts and victims of crime.

“Such initiatives channelize youth towards leading a productive and meaningful life,” he said adding that these initiatives work as catalysts in promoting community policing bringing law-enforcement agencies and local communities together.

The CP, Delhi further added that it will be replicated in all the 178 police stations of Delhi in a phased manner and felicitated 5 students with education kits.

The Education Centre comprises a modern Computer Lab and a well stocked library for students preparing for competitive exams. The Computer Lab is equipped with 24 desktop computers with high speed internet and a large interactive panel to facilitate communication with experts and students outside the classroom.

Besides, the students will be offered certificate and diploma courses covering Basic Computer Concepts, Computer Applications and Computerized Financial Accounting. Initially, 40-50 students will be trained in 2 batches.