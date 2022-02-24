Cong vows to restore old pension scheme in Himachal

Amid ongoing protests by government employees under New Pension Scheme seeking the old pension scheme, the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday vowed to restore it after coming into power in Himachal Pradesh.

Participating in the Thanks Motion on Governor’s address that was brought by BJP legislator Rajiv Bindal, Agnihotri advised Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to stop threatening the employees and consider their demands sympathetically.

“The way the CM was reacting to the protest of government employees shows that he is drunk on power. All the government employees are staging protests in support of their demands as the government hasn’t provided pay commission benefits properly and there is a situation of confusion among the employees,” he added.

Agnihotri further urged the CM to ensure that the government employees don’t face any loss under new pay scales.

He blamed the BJP government for allowing the illicit liquor economy to bloom which is responsible for the Mandi hooch tragedy and the government didn’t issue fresh leases of liquor tenders in the state.

The government is renewing old licences since the last four years, he said while mentioning the CAG report which had accused the government of adopting wrong excise policy.

And now there is a parallel liquor economy which is playing havoc with the lives of people. BJP members during previous Congress government rule, had raised this many a time but now they are desisting from raising the issue, he stated.

He further stated that the state government came in power by raising the issue of Gudiya gangrape case and Hoshiyar Singh murder case but after coming into power, they seemed to be in sleep as many such similar incidents had taken place.