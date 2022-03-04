Cong, CPM term HP budget as mere hollow statistics

Himachal Pradesh Congress and CPM on Friday termed the budget 2022-23 that was presented by state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur as mere hollow statistics and accused the government of ignoring the demands of government employees.

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the budget made no mention of outsource and New Pension Scheme employees and the populastic budget will only create bankruptcy as it is relying on record borrowing.

“There is no mention of the Old pension scheme for which the government employees were protesting outside the assembly and on regularisation of outsource employees.

The popular announcements made in the budget are just to appease the different sections of society without focusing on resource mobilisation. The election centric budget will only create bankruptcy and it will further push the state into debt trap,” he added.

Congress MP from Mandi parliamentary constituency and the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh said the budget has been made populist in view of elections and the CM wouldn’t be able to fulfil the promises made in it.

The government hasn’t initiated steps to improve the economy and the budget is completely directionless, she added.

Congress member Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said no steps were taken to curb the inflation and provided relief to the common man. Besides, the government didn’t focused on job creation for youth who had been left jobless in Covid pandemic.

Reacting over the budget, CPM member Rakesh Singha said that the budget did not speak anything about creating job avenues and providing relief to the employees who are seeking restoration of the old pension scheme.

“A popular announcement is made in the budget keeping with the election years however no mention has been found how to create the resources. The state mainly relies upon borrowing to balance the budget.”