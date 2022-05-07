Centre flouting Constitution, Bagga a tool of BJP’s riots inciting factory: Kang

A day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest by the Punjab Police led to a tussle between the governments and police forces of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday accused the BJP of protecting a habitual offender.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said yesterday’s tussle among Punjab, Haryana and Delhi police exposed BJP in front of the entire country for patronising hate mongers and anti-social elements like Bagga.

Kang said BJP is protecting a habitual offender, who since 2011 is doing nothing but inciting riots and spreading hate, which is very shameful.

He said Bagga is facing many charges in different states of the country for his hate speech, inciting riots and hurting religious sentiments of the people.

The AAP spokesperson said whenever Bagga speaks, he only promotes hate and riots and here in Punjab also FIR has been lodged against him for his comments during assembly elections to create communal tension.

Punjab Police acted according to law and followed proper procedure in case of Tajinder Bagga and even sent 5 notices before going to his house to arrest him, Kang said.

He said Delhi and Haryana police acted on the behest of the Union home minister Amit Shah who sided with the ‘troublemaker’ and given their history it didn’t even come as a surprise.

“A Punjab Police officer who went to inform local police was also detained at Janakpuri police station in Delhi. Then, Manohar Lal Khattar government and Haryana Police too unconstitutionally interfere in the working of Punjab Police,” Kang alleged.

He said the most baffling thing about this incident is that Congress is siding with the same Bagga who addressed their national president Sonia Gandhi as ‘bar dancer’. “It only proves that Congress and BJP are just two sides of the same coin,” Kang said.

He said the BJP has no respect for the law of our country and their actions are continuously flouting the constitution of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar. The AAP leader said they have filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court to interfere immediately in the matter and teach BJP a lesson.

