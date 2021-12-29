Centre approves Rs 7 cr for mobile veterinary units in HP

Himachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar on Wednesday said the Centre government has sanctioned Rs 7.04 crore for 44 mobile veterinary units under the Livestock Health and Disease Control scheme.

Kanwar expressed his gratitude to the Central government for sanctioning this amount for the state and stated that the mobile veterinary units would help in strengthening the veterinary services in far-flung areas of the state.

“Through these units, people would be able to diagnose and treat diseases of their livestock near to their doorsteps. A provision has been made to spend Rs 16 lakh on the purchase and customization of each mobile veterinary unit,” he stated.

The Animal Husbandry Minister said animal husbandry is contributing in strengthening the rural economy of the state, in view to this the state government has started many schemes for the cattle rearers.

Animal health facilities have also been expanded to facilitate the cattle rearers, he added.