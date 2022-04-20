AIADMK stages walkout in Assembly over breach in TN Guv security

The opposition AIADMK staged a walkout from the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, alleging breach in security of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi due to the black flag demonstration against him at Myladuthurai.

Leader of opposition in the state Assembly K.Palaniswami and the Deputy Leader of Opposition, O. Panneerselvam led the opposition out of the legislative Assembly.

Palaniswami said the state intelligence and the home department failed miserably in ensuring security to the Governor of the state. He said that the state home department and Chief Minister must take stringent action against those who had erred in discharging their duties.

It may be noted that cadres and workers of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), and the CPI and CPI-M had staged black flag demonstrations against the Tamil Nadu Governor when he reached Myladuthurai on Tuesday. The protest was against the Governor over not forwarding a Bill passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption for students of the state from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

It may be recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues had boycotted the ‘At Home’ celebration at Raj Bhavan on Tamil New Year day, ‘Puthandu’, last Thursday.