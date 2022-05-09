Agri sector gets 7 hr power supply at night: Haryana power minister

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Monday said there will be no shortage of electricity in the state under any circumstances.

He said to meet the shortage of electricity in the state, electricity is being purchased at the rate of Rs 12 per unit.

At present, electricity is being supplied seven hours a night to the agriculture sector. Apart from this, 24 hours electricity is being provided in more than 5,600 villages of the State along with urban domestic consumers, the minister said.

The power minister said it is natural that during summer, when any fault occurs due to technical reasons, it takes some time to rectify it. The maximum demand in the state during the summer season last year was 12,125 Megawatt (MW) per day, which is expected to be around 15,000 MW during peak season this year.

To bridge this gap of 2,500 to 3,000 MW, power corporations have made elaborate arrangements.

Singh said at present three units of 250-250 MW each are operating in Panipat, two units of 600-600 MW each in Khedar and two units of 300-300 MW each in Yamunanagar. In addition, 1400 MW of electricity is being drawn from Adani Power.

He said agreements have been signed to get 1000 MW additional power from Adani, 350 MW from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh and this power will start coming from this month.

If needed during peak times, more electricity will be taken from the market and there will be no shortage of electricity even in ‘peak times’, the minister said.

He said the peak summer season in Haryana is generally considered from June 15 and there is a high demand for electricity in June and July. If we compare the last 15 years, this time the heat has intensified in April itself, due to which there is a significant surge in demand.

Singh said due to increasing urbanisation in the National Capital Region and shifting of industries out of Delhi, the demand for electricity in the state has increased from 1000 to 1500 MW per day