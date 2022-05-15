AAP roadshow against power, water crisis in Jammu

The road show was organized by Amit Kapoor, president Jammu Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, in which Harsh Dev Singh, former minister was the chief guest.

The road show started from Janipur colony in vehicles and motor bikes with prominent AAP leaders.

Addressing the rally at Ban Talab Harsh Dev Singh lambasted the government for accusing the general masses for power crisis in the name of power theft. The government can’t absolve itself from the responsibility of ensuring un-interrupted supply of basic amenities merely by deflecting the blame upon the public at large. And it’s not the common man who is involved in power theft, mind you, it’s the big, moneyed, powerful and influential people who are using more power by abusing their position and authority and even failing to pay the power tariff. This is due to unholy nexus between unscrupulous officers and corrupt politicians who are involved in theft of power, water and other resources needed by the society”, alleged Singh.

He said that the position of water supply was equally pathetic with the concerned authorities having miserably failed to fulfil even the drinking water requirements of the people.

Amit Kapoor urged the people to strengthen AAP in J&K so that the common masses could be assured of justice and fair deal. He said that the government had not only failed to provide basic amenities to the people but had posed the most menacing threat to the very survival of poor and marginalized sections of the society through uncontrolled prices of essentials, raging inflation coupled with unemployment.