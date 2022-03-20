AAP govt in Punjab has won trust of people: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the newly formed AAP government in Punjab has won the trust of the people by taking back the security of ex-ministers, giving compensation for ruined crops, launching an anti-corruption helpline, and announcing 25,000 government jobs.

In a virtual meeting with AAP MLAs, Kejriwal applauded their wonderful work in this short span.

This was the first virtual address by Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in Punjab.

All Punjab AAP MLAs, including state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, were present in the virtual meeting from Mohali, Punjab.

Kejriwal said the people of Punjab witnessed the progress made by AAP in Delhi, which made them vote for AAP in Punjab.

“But, the announcements made in the last 3-4 days have turned this chance into confidence and trust. I want to congratulate you on the work done by you and I hope that you will keep working for the welfare of the people of Punjab with the same dedication,” he said.

“On one hand, we have formed the government, taken an oath, and formed the new cabinet in Punjab, and on the other hand, BJP, who was elected in 4 states, is still unable to form the government. They are still contemplating over who to elect as ministers or the CM in those states, let alone form the government and work for the people,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to congratulate the newly-elected ministers from Punjab. I pray to God that with your dedication, hard work, and honesty, you can fulfil the expectations of the people of Punjab,” he said.