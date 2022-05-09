AAP govt not maintaining power supply, 8 to 10 hour power cuts in Punjab : SAD  

Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said power cuts ranging from 10 to 18 hours are being imposed by power utility every day as the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has failed to maintain power supply.

The SAD, which submitted memorandums at district headquarters to deputy commissioners in name of Punjab Governor on burning issues of the state, said every section of society including farmers, industrialists, shopkeepers, traders and domestic consumers were facing power crisis.

Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said earlier the Congress government had failed to take steps to increase power generation even by a single unit and now the situation in the AAP government was also the same.

He said the AAP government has even failed to maintain power supply and farmers are protesting for issuing a phase wise schedule for paddy transplantation without even consulting farmers.

“They (farmers) are fearing that government will not be able to supply adequate power required in paddy season,” Dr Cheema said urging the Governor to direct state government to immediately sort out power crisis by making suitable arrangement for power supply for paddy season as well as for other sections of society including domestic consumers and industrialists.

Akali leader said the party also apprised the Governor about low yield of wheat due to hot weather conditions and huge loss of farmers.

The SAD urged him to direct the state government to immediately take up the case with the Centre government and get this declared as a natural disaster which has resulted in low yield.

Dr Cheema said the party had demanded that farmers should be compensated Rs 500 per quintal on this account.

He further said the SAD had apprised the Governor about the deteriorating law and order situation of the state. He said that murders, robberies and loot have become order of the day and government seems is helpless to control the situation.

“Apart from this drones are dropping narcotics in the state but instead of performing its responsibilities, the government is busy in illegal and unconstitutional political vendetta against its political opponent,” Dr Cheema said. The SAD also urged the Governor to direct the state government to slash its value added tax on petroleum products as already prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas have hit consumers too hard.