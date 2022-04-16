AAP has fulfilled its first promise in Punjab: Kejriwal

As the Punjab Government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced 300 units of free electricity for all in the state, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP has fulfilled its first promise in the state adding that they don’t make empty promises like other parties.

“We have fulfilled our first promise in Punjab; we deliver what we promise; we don’t make empty promises like other parties,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Now an honest, ‘Deshbhakt’ government with clear intent has come, we will save money by eradicating corruption, we will not allow lack of money to hinder the progress of Punjab,” he said.

“We saved every penny possible and announced 300 units of free electricity for Punjab within a month. When we announced our guarantee, all the parties used to say that the treasury is empty, it cannot be done, but we have proved them wrong,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said with a free electricity supply, the public will get major relief in this inflationary era.

