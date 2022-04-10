4 killed, 2 injured in Ladakh bridge collapse

Six workers were trapped after a section of the Shatse Takna bridge near Diskit village in Leh district collapsed.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar and Varinder from Rajouri district in Jammu, Manjit from Chhattisgarh and Luv Kumar from Punjab. The injured include Koki Kumar of Rajouri and Rajkumar of Chhattisgarh.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur closely supervised the rescue operation. He has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Mathur has said that all assistance will be extended to the affected persons in the accident, especially the labourers working on the bridge construction.

After a joint rescue operation lasting over 12 hours, bodies of four persons were recovered from the scene, while two others were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital, the officials said.

Immediately after the incident, a rescue operation was launched with operational support mobilised from the local 102 Brigade of the Army, project Vijayak of Border Roads Organization as well as the Air Force Station Leh.

Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas coordinated with all the agencies involved in the operation, the spokesman said.

He said the Indian Air Force has been roped in for mobilising air evacuation of the rescued to Leh.