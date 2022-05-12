3500 registered volunteers to get responsibility soon : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged volunteers to register themselves on the Samarpan portal for giving selfless service to society.

Chairing a meeting with the volunteers registered on the Samarpan portal at his residence today, the CM said so far, about 3500 volunteers have registered on this portal and soon these volunteers would soon be assigned some or the other social work.

“The day is not far when this number will reach 3.5 lakh,” he added.

Khattar said, “Today there are a large number of retired employees, who wish to render their post-retirement to services for the benefit of the society. By registering on this portal in maximum numbers, such people can give their social contribution,”.

The CM said during the Pandemic a portal was started for the volunteers, in which around 70,000 volunteers had registered. The list of all these volunteers was shared with the deputy commissioner, who then entrusted them with several social works. Volunteers enthusiastically gave their services. Similarly, now there is a need to contribute in social work by ensuring maximum registration on the Samarpan Portal. For this, every section of the society should come forward, he said.

The CM said 3500 volunteers have registered so far on the Samarpan portal and they will soon be assigned some or the other responsibility. The government is committed to ensure the reach of all welfare schemes to the last person first and for this the work on Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is going on continuously.

The survey of verification under PPP is also going on. To further strengthen this survey, the help of volunteers registered on the Samarpan portal will be taken. Similarly, in future, volunteers would be engaged in different works. Gradually, taking inspiration from these volunteers more volunteers will also come forward to register on this portal, said Sh. Manohar Lal.