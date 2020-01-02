Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Australia opener David Warner have raised their concerns over the rampant bushfires in Australia.

With many parts of the country in the grip of devastating fires and the death toll rising, Yuvraj took to Twitter to say: “Australia has burnt more than 12million acres this season, they r not even halfway thr its peak fire season. Tragic news on #bushfiresAustralia 480 million animals have been lost.

“This is culmination of climate change it’s time v take some action. Prayers for all affected.”

Meanwhile, the Australian took to Instagram saying: “I just saw this pic and I’m still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are to live where we do and to do what we do.

“My heart, my family’s heart, are with you. These fires are beyond words. To every Firefighter, volunteer to every family, we are with you. You are the real heroes. You do us proud.”

Notably, the Australian and New Zealand cricket teams will wear black armbands and pay tribute to fire and emergency services and personnel fighting the fires during the anthem ceremony at the start of play of the third and final Test of the series beginning Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

SCG Trust and Cricket Australia have also announced the ODI Series in March, also played between Australia and New Zealand, will be dedicated to raising funds for the Australian Red Cross to support those affected by the bushfires.