Former Pakistan captain Younus Khan has supported Shoaib Akhtar who had slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for failing to handle the match-fixing issue in the country properly.

Akhtar lashed out at the PCB after batsman Umar was banned by the Disciplinary Panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday from all forms of cricket for three years for failing to report spot-fixing offers.

Taking to Twitter Younus wrote, “What a befitting and bitter truth spoken by @shoaib100mph! It takes a backbone to be simply uncompromisingly forthright. Time for @TheRealPCB to honestly evaluate his remarks for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket and its players. I stand by with #ShoaibAkhtar.”

Speaking about the incident on his Youtube channel, the world’s fastest bowler tore into the legal department of the PCB and called out the incompetency of the governing body to eradicate the issue of match-fixing which has been relevant in Pakistan cricket over the years.

“But is his (Umar’s) punishment justified? Let me tell you PCB’s legal department is completely useless and incompetent. Fazal Rizvi in particular, I don’t know where he has come from. He has good connections and has been in the PCB for the past 10-15 years. There hasn’t been a single case that he has lost.

“When PCB made online betting legal for the Pakistan Super League, what was the PCB thinking then? When our law and constitution doesn’t allow betting then how did the PCB overlook this thing?

“PCB made a huge mistake and insulted our constitution. PCB also insulted Islam when it allowed online betting. Nobody knew about this contract which was sublet by the PCB. We didn’t know about this, the PSL franchises didn’t know as well.

“Also I would like to know why isn’t a law being passed on match-fixing wherein a player found guilty will be jailed for at least 10 years like it is in Sri Lanka. If this law is passed then nobody will dare to commit a crime like match-fixing again. It started from 1995, it is 2020 now but people are still fixing matches. This is because of PCB’s incompetence, because of its legal department’s incompetence,” Akhtar said.