Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has urged Babar Azam to convert his starts into big hundreds in their upcoming Test series against England. The two teams are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is after England’s cricketing against West Indies.

Although Azam has often been compared with modern-day greats like Virat Kohli, he hasn’t been able to score hundreds in Test match cricket as often as he has done in limited-overs cricket. While he has five tons in 26 Tests in contrast to 11 hundreds in 74 ODIs. Moreover, Azam has not yet scored a single score in excess of 150 in Test cricket, with his highest being 143.

“I have tried to work with everyone in the side including Babar Azam. These players are our future. I have no doubts about the skills of Babar,” Younis told reporters via video conference as per Cricket Pakistan.

“I want him to keep performing better and better. He should strive for a 150 when he makes a 100 and then go on to even 200,” he added.

Younis feels that tailenders are going to play a massive role in challenging English conditions.

“We are trying to make Mohammad Abbas the leader of the tailenders. You need to fight till the last wicket in a Test match,” Younis said.