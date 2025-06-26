You changed Indian dressage forever: Anush bids farewell to iconic partner Sir Caramello

Anush Agarwalla, India’s first-ever Olympian in equestrian dressage, on Thursday announced the retirement of his legendary horse, Sir Caramello, bringing an iconic chapter in Indian equestrian history to a close. The pair made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian rider-horse combination to compete in dressage at the Games.

Anush took to his social media to share the emotional announcement, posting a heartfelt tribute to Sir Caramello, the horse who carried him and the nation to a sporting first.

“My dearest Caramello, You’ve been more than a horse — my partner, my strength, and my greatest teacher. You carried not just my dreams, but the nation’s dreams, and gave me your trust unconditionally. You taught me that hard work always pays off and made me believe in myself when no one else did. You changed Indian dressage forever — proving we belong on the Olympic stage and inspiring a new generation.”

“You are a national hero, and your legacy will forever be part of Indian history.

“Now, it’s your time — to wander through wide open fields, feel the breeze on your face, and spend your days doing all the things you love. A gentle, joyful chapter awaits you. Love you, Caramello,” Anush said in a statement.

Anush, astride Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the Dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round of the 2024 Olympics Equestrian competitions. Despite the ninth-place finish, the pair’s achievement marked a new chapter for Indian equestrian, as he became the first Indian to compete in dressage at the Summer Olympics after achieving the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times to obtain a quota for the country