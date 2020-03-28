U-19 India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday thanked all the medical staff and policemen for their hard work amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Jaiswal uploaded a video on Twitter with the caption: “Stand with the country. Let’s all be responsible citizens . Stay at home, Stay safe.”

The southpaw in the video also urged people to stay at home.

“In this difficult situation, where coronavirus, deadly contagious disease, is spreading all over the world. I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, policemen and all the supporting staff. You are the real hero of our country, working hard to save our lives. Thank you so much! We all will fight back soon. Stay at home and stay safe.” said Jaiswal in the video.

Stand with the country. Let’s all be responsible citizens . Stay at home, Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/BwCsoKtXwN — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvi_j) March 27, 2020

The novel Coronavirus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has so far claimed at least 19 lives and infected over 850 in India.

The virus has put the whole world in a halt right now. With more than 27,000 deaths and over 597,000 infected across the globe, the medical staff and personnel in the world are working tirelessly to rescue the people from the virus.

Meanwhile, the sports personalities are also spreading awareness among the people and are in the front seat to acknowledge the selfless efforts of the medical staff and related teams.