Out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina has heaped praise on India sprinter Hima Das by calling her a “role model” for all the girls.

Hima and Raina talked to each other on Instagram live on Sunday and the southpaw lauded her after their chat.

“Thank you @ImRaina bhaiya for a wonderful motivational live session on Instagram today. It was a great learning experience while interacting with you. Alongwith your batting and fielding now I am a big fan of your singing too (sic),” wrote Hima on Twitter after her live session with Raina.

“It was a very insightful session @HimaDas8. Not just me, many more people who joined us today must have gotten inspired by you. You are a role model for all the girls who want to do something extraordinary & achieve their goals. Keep it up & lots of success for everything ahead,” said Raina in reply to her tweet.

It was a very insightful session @HimaDas8. Not just me, many more peole who joined us today must have gotten inspired by you. You are a role model for all the girls who want to do something extraordinary & achieve their goals. Keep it up & lots of success for everything ahead. https://t.co/twpZEAbTKl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 26, 2020

The whole world is under lockdown, including the sports personalities, due to the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 2 lakh and has infected around 30 lakh across the globe.

Meanwhile, the sports personalities, apart from contributing to the relief funds, are making people aware of the gravity of the situation. They are also conducting live sessions with fellow members in order to keep their fans engaged.