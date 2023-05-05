Yogi unveils logo, mascot, torch, anthem of the Khelo India Games

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled the logo, mascot, torch, anthem, and jersey of the Khelo India University Games at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath hoped that the games will prove a milestone in promoting sports activities among the youth of the state. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is not only the state with the largest population, but every event held here inevitably grows to be the biggest. Uttar Pradesh has been selected for the third edition of the Khelo India University Games, and I can assure the government of India that this will be the biggest-ever event,” he said.

The event draws participants from 200 universities. The chief minister said the teams will get an opportunity to know, understand, and learn about Uttar Pradesh. The entire team of Uttar Pradesh is ready to welcome them.

For the launch of these games starting on May 25, he said he would cordially invite the government of India and all the states to become partners in these events and give their guidance.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav were present on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, “You must all have noticed India’s progress over the past nine years in every sector. The way the world views India has changed. You must have noticed that every Indian citizen now exudes confidence. The Khelo India University Games is also a representation of how, over the past nine years, people’s attitude toward sports has changed.”

He contended that a decade ago, public perception toward sports and sportspersons was not favorable. Sport was considered an unnecessary task, a waste of time. But today, it has changed. The family members together encourage the child to take part in sports activities.

The chief minister said a healthy body will be achieved by the one who lives by rules and restraint, stays in discipline. Naturally, participating in these sports can help a person not only stay healthy but also empower society and the country. Khelo India Khelo and Fit India Movement are part of the same series.

On the growing awareness about sports in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ events are also being planned on a grand scale. In rural areas, a lot of people are joining these events, men and women, boys and girls.

“I would like to thank Anurag Singh Thakur for accelerating this campaign after assuming the Sports Ministry. Today, Uttar Pradesh is fully ready to implement this vision of the Prime Minister on the ground,” Yogi said.

Speaking on this occasion, Anurag Singh Thakur said, “We have recently completed five years of Khelo India. The campaign, which was started by PM Modi, has progressed very fast. Through this, the work of finding and grooming players is done. The biggest event of these games, the Khelo India University Games, is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh.”

Lauding the efforts of Yogi in this direction, he said the way the chief minister has promoted sports I’m hoping that in the coming times, whenever a player wins a medal anywhere in the world, the national anthem will be played on the podium, and Uttar Pradesh will play a big part in that. Uttar Pradesh will be the most medal-winning state in the coming times.