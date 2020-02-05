Heaping praises on India U-19 opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that the southpaw is definitely going to make it to the senior team.

Jaiswal, who on Tuesday led India to a 10-wicket win over Pakistan in the semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, scored 105 runs to see India reach the final of the mega event.

“Remember my words that Jaiswal is going to go places. He has the power, passion and interest for the game. He will represent the senior team, this is a guarantee,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel as quoted by IANS.

Notably, Jaiswal in his childhood , left his village to come to Mumbai and used to sleep in milk dairies. The lad from Uttar Pradesh even used to sell pani puri to his teammates for a living.

“Pakistan players need to learn from Jaiswal’s history. He is running behind excellence and money is running behind him now,” the Rawalpindi Express added.

Jaiswal along with his opening partner Divyaansh Saxena (59 not out) helped India chase down a target of 173 runs with ease after the Indian bowlers put up a brilliant show to dismiss Pakistan for a paltry total of 172 runs.

“Congratulations to India for winning the semis,” said Akhtar, adding, “They won it and won it comprehensively. Indian team deserves praise and they must be told that there are some players in your team who will surely represent India in the future. I am very happy to see that India’s future is in the right hands.”

India on Sunday face the winners of the second semifinal between Bangladesh and New Zealand which is on Thursday.