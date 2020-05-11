In a recent media statement, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hinted at a future match against boxing megastar Tyson Fury in what could be considered as a ‘Battle of Britain’. Notably, McIntryre had won the title after defeating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 and on Monday, he managed to successfully defend it against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Fury is not a layman to professional wrestling as he already has a wins against somebody like Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event last year.

“Right now, I’m concerned about our superstars getting the opportunity first,” McIntyre told Bang Showbiz as quoted by The Sun.

“They’re the ones that have worked the hardest for it, those are the ones that deserve it. They’re going to get [a stadium show], this is a project down the line obviously,” he added.

“But maybe that’s where the match with Fury happens, as a Battle of Britain,” he further said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sporting activities and cut off their profits. Since WWE can no longer invite crowds, a match between the two heavyweights could be a masterstroke towards attracting more eyeballs in this emergency scenario. Consequently, the chances of this encounter taking place in the future seem quite high as of now.

“The big thing is, we want our fan base to be there but we also want to attract some eyes that maybe aren’t on the WWE product” he continued.

“Tyson Fury is a smart guy, he understands the magnitude of WWE and the global reach,” he added.

“[He’s] an entertainer. He mentioned my name leading up to WrestleMania, I mentioned his name after I won at WrestleMania.

“He latched right onto it, we got into a back and forth. He understands that Tyson Fury versus the WWE champion Drew McIntyre could be a huge match,” he concluded.