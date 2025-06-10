WTC Final 2025 an important step to becoming one of the great Australian teams: Lyon

Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon believes the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 represents a significant step in Australia’s quest to become one of the all-time great Test teams.

The 37-year-old off-spinner is part of Andrew McDonald’s squad to take on South Africa at Lord’s in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Australia will be looking to defend the title they won in 2023 after beating India by 209 runs at The Oval, and Lyon, who took the match-winning wicket of Mohammed Siraj in that victory, wants to build on the progress that has been made since then.

Advertisement

“It is important that we look at this week as a celebration piece,” he was quoted as saying by ICC.

Advertisement

“We’ve done incredibly well over the last couple of years, at home and away, and that is something that as a team, we should be really proud of.

“In my eyes, we’re on a journey to becoming a great Australian team. We’re not there yet, I’m well aware of that, but that’s our goal too.

“This game is another step up that ladder.”

Australia finished second in the league table during the 2023-25 WTC cycle, having claimed 67.54 per cent of the points on offer to them. They were also the only nation not to lose a series in that time, winning four of the six series they played. Their percentage was only bettered by the table-topping Proteas’ 69.44 per cent.

Lyon, a New South Wales native, has taken 56 wickets against South Africa in 18 matches during his career and expects nothing less than a fierce contest with the side captained by Temba Bavuma.

“Yes, we’ve been here before, but South Africa qualified first during this World Test Championship,” he continued.

“Throughout these two years, they’ve done something really well to finish top, and so they deserve that home-changing room leading into this game.

“It’s international cricket. We’re expecting an extremely hard challenge and there’s going to be a lot of problems out there, but we’re going to have to be good enough to solve those problems ASAP.”

Australia have plenty of firepower within their bowling ranks for this match, with five of those selected within the top 14 of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling rankings. Lyon himself sits fifth on that list, with captain Pat Cummins in third, Josh Hazlewood in fourth, with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in 11th and 14th, respectively.

Cummins (73), Starc (72), and Lyon (66) also currently occupy positions two through four on the leading wicket-takers list for this edition of the WTC, with only India’s Jasprit Bumrah ahead of them with 77 wickets.

The presence of multiple experienced and skilled bowlers in the Australian camp is only improving the standards in training, revealed Lyon.

“As a bowling squad, we are very proud of where we are currently. But we’re not leaving any stone unturned, and we’re still trying to get better as a bowling group. I feel that spurs each and every one of us on to get better,” he said.

Australia last played Test cricket in England during the 2023 Ashes series – the opening contest of the 2023-25 WTC cycle – but many from the squad have since taken the opportunity to return to play on the shores of the old rival.

Lyon played for Lancashire in 2024, while Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Beau Webster have represented Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, and Warwickshire, respectively, this season.

Green’s stint in England has been particularly impressive, with the all-rounder plundering 467 runs in just five County Championship Division 2 matches at an average of 66.71. He has also scored three hundreds, including match-winning knocks of 128 and 67 not out against Kent in mid-May.

And Lyon feels the 26-year-old will learn a lot from his stint in the West Country.

“It’s been amazing to have Greeny over here,” he added.

“I think he’s played four or five games for Gloucestershire and done really well. So, hopefully, that gives him the confidence to pick things up from where he left off.

“It’s important, especially for the younger players, like Greeny, to come over here and play county cricket.

“I feel like you get a lot of understanding of how the game is played over here in these conditions, how the Dukes ball moves around and how the overhead conditions play a role.”