Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is one of the best men for the role behind the stumps not only in India but even among the very best in the world. His glovework has helped him draw praise from Indian captain Virat Kohli and although he was not included in the Playing XI in the two tests played in New Zealand earlier this year, he is still in the scheme of things in Test cricket.

While the entire country is locked down since late March to fight the spread of COVID-19, athletes are trying to keep themselves fit and ready for the sport to resume. Saha has also been keeping himself busy practicing his wicketkeeping skills. He has now shared a video of his drills on his social media.

Saha thanked India’s fielding coach R Sridhar for his nomination and even shared a 45-second video in which he can be seen throwing a couple of balls against the balls and taking low catches in return.

“Thank You @coach_rsridhar for the nomination. Here are some of my wicketkeeping drills which I am practicing from home,” Saha said in his tweet.

Thank You @coach_rsridhar for the nomination. Here are some of my wicketkeeping drills which I am practicing from home. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uq75tET0Hb — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 11, 2020

Saha was back in the scheme of things after he regained fitness from the finger injury he sustained during the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh but was replaced by Rishabh Pany in New Zealand for the two Tests.