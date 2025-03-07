WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma highlights UPW’s middle-order woes as MI dominate

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma admitted that her team’s middle-order struggles have continued to haunt them despite a strong start at the top. Following their six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, Deepti reflected on the team’s shortcomings while also appreciating young Georgia Voll’s batting effort.

Her comments came after Mumbai Indians put on a commanding display, with Amelia Kerr’s excellent five-wicket haul (5-38) and Hayley Matthews’ all-round brilliance (2-25 & 68 off 46 balls) helping the defending champions chase down a target of 151 with ease at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

“The middle order isn’t firing. The top order, though, is doing well. But there are positives, like Voll batting well. It was great to see her. Whenever you play in the middle order, there are moments when you need to shift the momentum of the game. But we want to put in all our efforts in our last game. As a player, I look to step up in my department. I’m learning how to improve,” said Deepti after the match.

The Warriorz opted to bat first and got off to their best start of the season, courtesy of Voll’s explosive 55 off 33 balls. Alongside her opening partner, the duo added 74 runs for the first wicket, raising hopes of a big total. However, Mumbai’s bowlers turned the tide with a disciplined effort. Amelia Kerr’s variations dismantled the middle order, as UP Warriorz collapsed from a strong position. She dismissed key batters at crucial junctures, preventing the hosts from capitalizing on their initial momentum.

The Mumbai Indians surprised everyone by sending Amelia Kerr to open alongside Matthews. Kerr had an eventful stay, surviving an early dismissal off a no-ball but eventually falling for 10 (13) to Chinelle Henry. That brought Nat Sciver-Brunt to the crease, and she, along with Matthews, took charge of the chase.

Matthews was in exquisite touch, punishing the bowlers with ease. She struck back-to-back boundaries off Sophie Ecclestone and played some glorious strokes through the off-side. Sciver-Brunt played the perfect second fiddle, ensuring the run rate remained well within reach. Matthews soon brought up her half-century off 35 balls, setting the platform for an easy chase. Grace Harris managed to provide a breakthrough, dismissing Sciver-Brunt for a well-made 37 (23), but by then, Mumbai was already cruising.

Matthews continued her assault but fell for 68 (46) while trying to take on Kranti Goud. However, her job was already done. Harmanpreet Kaur struggled during her stay and was dismissed for 4 (9), but Yastika Bhatia (10*) and Amanjot Kaur (12*) made sure there were no further hiccups. With just two runs required, Yastika found the boundary to seal a six-wicket win for the Mumbai Indians in 18.2 overs, further solidifying their dominance in the WPL 2025.