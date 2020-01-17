AB de Villiers has now expressed his desire to make ODI comeback as well after informing that he was looking to come out of his international retirement and appear for South Africa in the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year.

While speaking to Adam Gilchrist during Brisbane Heat’s Big Bash League (BBL) match against Adelaide Strikers, de Villiers said that apart from reappearing in Twenty-20 Internationals, making an ODI comeback is on his mind as well. However, he has clarified that Test cricket is out of the equation.

Earlier this week, while making his BBL debut with Brisbane Heat, de Villiers had informed that he was in touch with South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, coach Mark Boucher and director Graeme Smith.

“I would love to (comeback). I’ve been talking to ‘Bouch’ (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we’re all keen to make it happen,” he told Cricket Australia’s official website.

Though, nothing is confirmed abut when de Villiers will return but he will have to appear in few out of the 11 Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is) that South Africa will play before the World Cup in October and November.

He had also stated that how he performs in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will be important in deciding the fate of his international comeback.

“It’s a long way away still, and plenty can happen there’s the IPL coming up, I’ve still got to be in form at that time. So I’m thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out,” de Villiers said.