Indian fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the current crop of players. The right-arm pacer came into the limelight after he made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah has improved heaps and bounds since then and has gone on to become one of the very best in the world especially when it comes to bowling yorkers. In his short Test career so far, Bumrah has played 14 matches and has picked 68 wickets at an average of 20.3.

Moreover, he has played 64 ODIs in which he has 104 wickets at an average of 24.4. He is also among only three Indian pacers to have 50 wickets in the T20Is. The other two to do so are Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bumrah finds himself in the top 10 Bowlers Rankings list in both Tests as well as ODIs and is quite a force to reckon with in international cricket. However, despite his impressive numbers and the fact that he could be a nightmare for batsmen, Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood has stated that he is eager to take on Bumrah.

When asked about which bowler he would like to face in an interview on Cricast, Masood said: “I think when we talk about fast-bowlers around the world; I have never played against Bumrah. That is a challenge that I would want to take on.”

“Talking about the best bowlers that I have played against in recent times, my personal favourite has always been Dale Steyn. Australia’s Pat Cummins is also up there. Looking at the past I would have to name Rabada and Anderson has also taken my wicket many times,” he added.

The 30-year-old further picked Pat Cummins as the toughest bowler he has ever faced.

“I found Pat Cummins to be the toughest bowler to face. He is the number one Test bowler in the world today. The title itself tells the story about how good he is,” he said.