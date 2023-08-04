World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks her own national record to win bronze medal

Jyothi Yarraji setup a new national record as she timed 12.78 seconds, to win the bronze medal in the 100m hurdles at the FISU World University

Games in Chengdu, China on Friday. She improved upon her previous national record of 12.82s,set at the National Open Championships, by 0.04 seconds.

This was India’s second athletics medal at this meet after Bhavani Bhagavathi Yadav claimed a bronze in the women’s long jump event on Wednesday. India’s medals tally at the

Games now is 25 medals – 11 gold, five silver and nine bronze. As many as 14 medals – eight gold, four silver and two bronze – were won by the shooters .

The reigning Asian champion, Jyothi had earlier clocked 13.12s and 13.05s in the heats and semi-finals, respectively, to make the eight-woman final.

Advertisement

Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster took the gold with a personal best of 12.72 while China’s Wu Yanni finished with 12.76 to bag the silver. Jyothi was just a whisker away

from matching the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying standard of 12.77s, set for the event.

Amlan Borgohain added the third medal later in the day with a bronze in the 200m event. The Indian clocked a season’s best 20.55, just 0.03 seconds short of his

personal best and national record, to come in behind South Africa’s Isadore Tsebo Matsoso (20.36) and Japan’s Yudai Nishi (20.46).

Earlier in the day, Tamilarasan Sathya finished seventh in the women’s pole vault with a 3.60 clearance. Sindhushree Ganesha, competing in the same event, failed to log

a legal mark.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Susmita Tigga finished 13th with a timing of 11:10.77 while compatriot Bhagyashree Navale didn’t finish the race.

Around 230 Indian athletes are competing at the World University Games which meet will conclude on August 8 in Chengdu. .