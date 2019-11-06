India head coach Igor Stimac has roped in 26 members to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup joint qualifiers second-round encounters against Afghanistan and Oman.

The Blue Tigers are slated to play against Afghanistan on November 14, before facing Oman in the latter’s home ground on November 19.

It is to note that India’s match against Afghanistan will be the first leg tie while their last match against Oman ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Currently, India occupy the fourth spot in Group E with two points from three games.

Here is the 26 member squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem;

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Narender Gahlot, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai;

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan;

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary.

Team India’s journey so far in the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifier/2023 AFC Asia Cup qualifier:

First, India clashed with Oman at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam where Stimac’s side were leading by a goal till the 81st minute of the game, but the Gulf country bounced back in the waning moments of the game and scored two goals in quick succession to win the match 2-1.

After the match, India played a goalless draw in an away game with reigning Asian champions Qatar, and later held Bangladesh to a 1-1 tie at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.