Ace Indian shuttler and Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu led Olympic Day celebrations in India. Sindhu was one of India’s representatives in the Olympics’ global initiative of working out with top athletes from around the world to mark the Olympic Day this year.

Olympic Day is celebrated every year on 23 June since 1948 to mark the beginning of the modern-day Olympic Games.

Sindhu, who is currently quarantining and self-isolating at home in Hyderabad, performed workouts, including burpees, jumping jacks and squat jumps for half-an-hour and then adviced young people to remain fit and optimistic amid the global health emergency.

“This is a great time to learn new things. Yes, I do miss badminton, but it is important to keep the mind occupied and it helps you keep going,” PV Sindhu stated in the live session on the Olympics’ Instagram channel.

“I have been learning to cook and would also tell people to meditate daily. It helps you keep calm and it makes you think.

“It has been a great workout on Olympic Day and I’m very grateful that I got to do it with you guys,” she added.

Several other star Indian athletes took to social media to celebrate the occasion.