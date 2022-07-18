World Athletics C’ship: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce blazes to victory in women’s Track & Field 100m final

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory in one of the most anticipated events of the World Athletics Championships, winning 100m gold in Oregon and setting a new championships record.

The reigning World Champion led Jamaica to a podium sweep, with Shericka Jackson taking silver and Elaine Thompson-Herah taking bronze. The reigning – and now five-time – world champion was in her element, setting a time of 10.67 to win back-to-back world titles. In a Jamaican sweep of the podium, Shericka Jackson finished second and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished third.

Fraser-Pryce has been in fantastic form this season, setting the fastest time of the year. She was challenged, however, by her Jamaican teammate Thompson-Herah, who won the 100 and 200m races in Tokyo 2020 after doing so in Rio 2016.

And a new rivalry has emerged among Jamaican athletes, with Jackson winning both the 100m and 200m at the Jamaican trials in June, including the third-fastest time in history in the longer event.

However, Fraser-Pryce once again demonstrated her class in a crowded field that included Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, who finished fourth and equaled her national record, as well as home favourites Aleia Hobbs and Melissa Jefferson.

Fraser-Pryce, 35, ran 10.67 seconds three times this season, including in the World Athletics Championships final.

