World Athletics Championships: Yulimar Rojas claims third straight triple jump gold

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas shone brightly yet again, securing an outstanding third-world triple jump title with a 15.47m leap on Monday in Eugene.

Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts claimed her second straight world silver medal with a best first jump of 14.89m, leaping from the sand on her final attempt and running to the stands to hug her supporters.

✅ London 2017

✅ Doha 2019

⌛ Oregon 2022 Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas looks to make history today as she could become the first woman to win three triple jump gold medals at the World championships.#WorldAthleticsChamps | #WCHOregon22 | @TeamRojas45 pic.twitter.com/HNtB2IkEij — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 18, 2022

USA’s Tori Franklin, whose season’s best performance of 14.72m secured her nation’s first-ever medal in the event at the World Championships and on home soil, too.

In just her second triple jump competition since that global indoor final, Rojas opened with a safe-looking 14.60m that Ricketts followed with a 14.89m season’s best to take an early lead.

After a third-round 15.24m, her fourth jump was big – the Venezuelan landing in the sand at a mark that looked very close to her world record.

Her next attempt was also a foul and then with the wind back under the legal limit she recorded a sixth-round 15.39m.

(Inputs from ANI)